Quds forms the essence of fight between Islamic faith and Zionism

Naming the last Friday in Ramadan as the International Quds Day by Imam Khomeini sheds light on what is happening in this city and the Palestinian cause and the fight of wills among Palestinians and Zionists.

Imam Khomeini did this to emphasize the issue of Quds and make it a concern in the minds and conscience of Muslims because Quds is the summary of the fight between the essence of Islamic faith and the essence of Israel and Zionism which the Western countries support.