Quake damages historical neighborhood in southwest Iran

TEHRAN – A magnitude 5.2 earthquake on Sunday caused minor harm to the historical neighborhood of Dehdasht, a city in Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad province, southwest Iran.

“Surveys conducted across the province show that the historical neighborhood of Dehdasht has been hurt by today’s earthquake, and the exact amount of the damage and ways to compensate for it are under investigation,” provincial tourism chief Majid Safaei said, CHTN reported.

Tehran University's Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute said the earthquake occurred at 13:41 hours local time at a depth of 10 kilometers, IRNA news agency reported.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to frequent temblors. It is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major fault lines that cover some 90 percent of the country. As a result, earthquakes in Iran occur often and are destructive.

