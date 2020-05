TEHRAN – Former Iran athlete Ghasem Koveitipour has passed away on Monday.

He died of heart attack at the age of 69 in Ahvaz, Khuzestan Province.

Koveitipour won a bronze medal at the 1974 Asian Games 4 × 400 m relay in Tehran.

He was laid in his hometown Khoramshahr on Tuesday.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.