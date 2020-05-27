Iranian doc spotlights veterans deported after fighting in U.S. wars

TEHRAN – An Iranian documentary directed by Mohammad Tayyebi scrutinizes the multiple cases of non-U.S. veterans who fought for the U.S. Army in Iraq, hoping that they will receive U.S. citizenship without further requirements, but the U.S. declined to grant them citizenship, and others who were deported on different charges.

“Deported Veterans without a Country” is scheduled to be broadcast by Press TV in the near future.

Numerous people from across the world joined the U.S. Army and fought for the country in Afghanistan and Iraq in hopes of receiving U.S. citizenship. However, they could not obtain citizenship in the United States.

The documentary has been produced in collaboration with Filmar, a film studio cofound by Tayyebi and Sonia Sarlak in Italy.

As an independent private institution in the cinema industry, Filmar’s activities include production, distribution and education in the field of cinema.

“Victory” directed by Hamid Kuhpai on the challenges and struggles Muslims endured in their efforts against Apartheid in South Africa and their memories of detainment, torture and death was produced at Filmar in 2018.

“The Beginning” by Agim Abdula and “Aysan” by Kheradmandi Mehrshad are other productions by the company.

Photo: A scene from the Iranian documentary “Deported Veterans without a Country” by Mohammad Tayyebi.

MMS/YAW