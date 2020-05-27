DEFC productions garner 39 international honors over last Iranian year

TEHRAN – Films produced at the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) collected 39 awards at the international events during the last Iranian calendar year from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020.

The productions from the center were screened in over 130 international events, the DEFC announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Yasser Talebi, “Beloved”, about an 82-year-old woman who prefers a hard, solitary herder’s existence with her cows to a more comfortable life among people, won 21 awards.

It took first place among the top five mid-length films selected by audience votes at the Hot Docs festival in Toronto, Canada.

The documentary also received the best photography award and the High School Students Award at the Sole Luna Doc Film Festival in Palermo, Italy.

The Trento Film Festival in Italy also honored the movie with the jury special mention and a UNESCO honorable mention.

“Finding Farideh”, Iran’s submission to the 2020 Oscars, which is about a Netherland-based Iranian woman who was adopted by a Dutch couple forty years ago and returns to Iran to search for her family, was DEFC’s second most honorable production.

Among the honors the film won was the best film award at the 1st edition of the Nostalgia Film Festival, an independent Iranian film event established by Iranian director Mohammad Qanefard in Milan, Italy.

Co-directed by Azadeh Musavi and Kurosh Atai, “Finding Farideh” was named best documentary at the 5th Herat International Women’s Film Festival in Afghanistan.

DEFC productions have also won 48 awards at Iranian events over the past Iranian calendar year.

“No Place for Angels” about the national Iranian women’s hockey team was the most honored documentary of the center.

Directed by Sam Kalantari, the film received the special jury award at Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major documentary film festival, which is organized by the DEFC in Tehran every year.

It was also picked as best documentary at the 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival in Tehran.

Photo: “Beloved” directed by Yasser Talebi was DEFC’s most honored film during the last Iranian calendar year winning 21 awards at international events.

