Lifebot medical robot unveiled
May 29, 2020 - 11:29
A medical robot, dubbed ‘Keyvan Lifebot’ was unveiled at Tehran’s Shahid Hasheminejad hospital on Wednesday.
The robot is equipped with stereo vision technology which is used for its reliability and effectiveness in extracting various information (like color, or dimension). It can be also used for tracking or detecting objects.
Robots are increasingly being used in the healthcare sector as a potential solution to the current and future challenges.
