Tehran slams U.S. sanctions on nuclear scientists

TEHRAN — The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has reacted to Washington’s decision to blacklist two Iranian nuclear scientists, saying such measures are indicative of the U.S. government’s hostile approach towards Iran.

In a statement on Thursday, the AEOI stressed that such hostile measures would by no means undermine the Islamic Republic’s nuclear progress.

The “desperate attempt and unwise move” from the decision-makers at the White House to blacklist two Iranian nuclear scientists reveal the continuation of the U.S. government’s hostility against Iran, it said according to Tasnim.

Such measures will not disturb the Iranian youths’ determination to achieve the Islamic Republic’s goals, the AEOI emphasized, reminding the ill-wishers that their confrontation with Iran that runs counter to international principles and law will only strengthen the Iranian researchers’ resolve and will undermine the position and prestige of the enemies of Iran in the world.

The Iranian hardworking researchers, especially those involved in the nuclear industry, consider such futile attempts as a sign of the enemy’s failure, the statement added.

It came after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions against “two leaders of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program.”

“Today, I am ending the sanctions waiver for JCPOA-related projects in Iran, effective in 60 days,” he tweeted. “Iran’s continued nuclear escalation makes clear this cooperation must end. Further attempts at nuclear extortion will only bring greater pressure on the regime.”

“I am also sanctioning two leaders of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program - Majid Agha’i and Amjad Sazgar. Iran’s scientists need to make a choice: pursue peaceful work outside of the proliferation realm, or risk being sanctioned.”

