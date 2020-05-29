Ali Larijani named Leader advisor

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed Ali Larijani, the former parliament speaker, as his advisor and also a member of the Expediency Council.

“Given the useful experiences you gained during management in various sectors, especially three tenures as the speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, I appoint you as the advisor to the Leader and member of the Expediency Council,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a decree issued on Thursday.

The Leader added, “It is hoped that this responsibility will serve the sublime goals of the system.”

Larijani was the speaker of the Iranian Parliament for three consecutive four-year terms. His tenure ended on Wednesday with the end of the 10th parliament’s tenure.

Larijani did not run for parliament in the February elections. For the three terms he represented the shrine city of Qom.

Before taking over as parliament speaker, Larijani served as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council in the early years of the Ahmadinejad presidency. In that post, he also served as Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator with the West.

Larijani, who holds PhD in philosophy, also acted as the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and culture minister.

