Expert lauds shipments to Venezuela as ‘victory’ for Tehran

TEHRAN — An international relations expert has lauded the arrival of Iranian fuel tankers in Venezuela as a “victory” for Tehran, saying the shipments greatly help the people of Venezuela.

“It is not so much helping the government of Venezuela as much as it is helping the people and society of the victim country, Venezuela,” Bilveer Singh, the associate professor in the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore, said in an interview with ILNA published on Saturday.

He said it is good that Iran is one of the few countries that dares to do this, which is morally and ethically great and daring in the face of Washington’s gangster-like behavior.

“If any country understands what it means to be a victim of economic sanctions, which I consider to be something akin to economic terrorism, in this case, by the U.S. against Iran and other states such as North Korea and Venezuela, then what Iran has done in terms of helping Caracas is highly heart-warming.”

“What Iran has done is to signal to the U.S. that Washington cannot always get it way; might is not always right,” the academic stated.

The professor further said, “I am happy that some supplies have reached the Venezuelans and one should not be surprised that the U.S. Navy may intercede on some frivolous pretext and try to stop these and again the world will not do anything as they fear the U.S. might especially when you got an Iran-hater in the White House, supported by neo-cons and hawks and pro-Israeli political leaders.”

He called “Iran's move a victory for Tehran and a defeat for Washington”. However, he added, one should not “start enjoying because Trump and the Israelis will find a new excuse to hurt Iran in the name of having violated their sanctions.”

“It may be an Iranian victory but you must be prepared for an American offensive of one kind or another in the name of Iran now supporting ‘rogue’ regimes, these are states that the U.S. does not like,” he Singh pointed out.

