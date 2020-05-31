Iranian veteran journalist Fathi dies

TEHRAN – Iran long-serving journalist Fatollah Fathi passed away at the age of 58 on Sunday.

Fathi, who was suffering from the liver disease, died at his hometown Tehran. He was struggling with his illness for one year.

He was a martial arts journalist about 30 years.

Fathi was working in Iranian sports newspaper Khabar Varzeshi.

He will be laid to rest at Tehran's Behesht Zahra Cemetery on Monday.

Tehran Times offers its heartfelt condolence to his bereaved family.