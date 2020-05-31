Iranian center buys rights for Persian translation of “Jau” about Bahrain prison

TEHRAN – The Dayereye Mina (Blue Circle) Literary Agency has purchased the rights for a Persian translation of “Jau” from the Arabic publisher of the book that explores stories about political activists from Jau Prison in Bahrain.

The book recounts the diary of an anonymous prisoner wrote under pseudonym “Jihad” during his captivity in 2015.

He met Abbas Al-Samea, a young Bahraini activist who was executed along with two other victims tortured by the Bahrain government in 2017.

The book originally published by Merat al-Bahrain will be published in Persian by Ketabestan in Tehran in the near future.



The book soon became a bestseller after its release in 2016.

Photo: Copies of the Arabic version of “Jau” about Jau Prison in Bahrain.

MMS/YAW