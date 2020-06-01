Iran’s cultural centers in Kazakhstan, Serbia organize photo exhibitions on Imam Khomeini 

TEHRAN – Iran’s cultural centers in Kazakhstan and Serbia will commemorate the 31st death anniversary of Imam Khomeini by organizing exhibitions of photos of the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Both of the exhibitions will be online on the websites of the cultural centers, Iran’s Islamic Cultural Relations Organization (ICRO) announced on Sunday.

The exhibition in Serbia named “Separation from the Friend” opened on Saturday.

The showcase displaying over 100 photos throws the spotlight on his family life, official meetings and funeral.

About 50 pictures have been selected to be put on view at the exhibit in Kazakhstan titled “Hello to the Sun”.

The collection shows photos of Imam Khomeini from when he was a teenager to his life in exile in Iraq and France.

The exhibition, which opens on Tuesday, will also showcase pictures of his return to Iran in 1979, his meetings with foreign personalities, his family life and finally his large funeral in June 1989.

The death anniversary of Imam Khomeini, which falls on June 3 this year, will be observed in numerous cultural events across the country.

The Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality has organized book fairs across the capital to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the passing of Imam Khomeini.

Twenty-five book fairs underway at Tehran’s libraries and cultural centers are offering a large, well-chosen selection of books, which are mostly about Imam Khomeini and the Islamic revolution.

Photo: Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in an undated photo.

