Islamic Students Association condemns racism in U.S.

TEHRAN - The the Islamic Students Associations issued a statement on Monday condemning racism in the United States and urged Washington to practice justice over the brutal killing of an African-American man in Minneapolis.

“The Islamic Students Association, as the biggest student society in Iran, expresses regret over the killing of the African-American and condemns racism in the United States and calls for justice in dealing with such murders,” the statement read.

It added that the voice of the protesters must be heard.

It also said that the U.S. government’s behavior towards the protesters shows it does not respect international law and human rights.

A video has went viral which shows brutal treatment of an unarmed African-American man under the knee of a U.S. police officer before his death.

George Floyd died on Monday after being pinned down by a white officer despite yelling: “I cannot breathe.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has lashed out at those protesting in Minneapolis over the death of the unarmed black man in police custody, calling those involved in a third night of street clashes “thugs”.

Trump said he would not “stand back and watch this happen to a great American City”, adding that he had spoken to Minnesota governor Tim Waltz and told him “the military is with him all the way”.

“Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” Trump warned, according to the Independent.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said via Twitter on Wednesday that the U.S. police’s brutality against African-Americans knows no boundaries.

“6 yrs after ‘I can’t breathe’ pleas of Eric Garner, #GeorgeFloyd, another black man, dies after a cruel, inhumane arrest,” the ministry tweeted.

“It seems that US #PoliceBrutality against blacks knows no boundaries. And as always, the response to calls for justice is employing even more force.”

NA/PA

