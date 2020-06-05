What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings by Elahyar Najafi are currently on view in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition named “The Tower of Babel” runs until June 11 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

Painting

* Mohammad Khalili is displaying his latest paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Geometry of Silence” will continue until June 15 at the gallery, located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Entezami Gallery is showcasing a collection of paintings by Ali Rahimi in an exhibition titled “Along with the Darkness”.

The exhibit will be running until June 10 at the gallery located at No. 608 Motahhari Ave.

* Iranshahr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Farshid Larimian.

The exhibit titled “Unheilich: A Journey to the Field of the Uncanny” will run until June 24 at the gallery located at 1/69 Sepand St., Azodi St. off Karim Khan Blvd.

* Paintings by Morteza Khosravi, Mina Ghaziani, Mehdi Darvishi, Alireza Adambakan and several other artists are currently on display in an exhibition at Asr Gallery.

Entitled “A Window to See”, the exhibit will continue until June 16 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.



Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks by Jalal Shabahangi, Ali Golestaneh, Ebrahim Faraji, and Manuchehr Niazi is underway at Negar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until June 9 at the gallery located at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.



Photo

* Photos by Sara Rashidi are on display in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Manifestation of a Dream Transformed” will continue until June 10 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.



Collage

* Amin Shojaei is displaying a collection of his collages in an exhibition entitled “Observation” at Platform 3 Gallery.

The exhibit will run until June 15 at the gallery, which can be found at 29 Shahamati Alley near Valie Asr Sqaure.

MMS