Six Iranian handicrafts receive National Seal of Excellence

TEHRAN – Some six high-quality works by artisans in north-central Semnan province have been awarded with the National Seal of Excellence, ISNA reported.

Broadcloth by Khadijeh Ghoncheh, Phoenix pottery utensils by Puria Hajiparvaneh, pottery and ceramic collection by Nilufar Lotfi-Moqadam and embroidered coat by Kheironesa Samadian are among the works awarded with the National Seal of Excellence, provincial tourism chief Ali Akbar Zarei announced on Sunday.

Currently, 42 fields of handicraft are being practiced in the province by over 5,000 craftspeople, he added.

The National Seal of Excellence is given to high-quality, selected works with the aim of supporting handicrafts, improving the quality and preserving the originality of this industry as well as creating sustainable employment for craftspeople.

The country exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to deputy tourism minister Pouya Mahmoudian.



“Some 295 fields of handicraft are currently practiced across Iran with more than two million people engaging, majority of whom are women… Handicrafts also play an important role in the economy in our rural villages,” he said.

ABU/MG