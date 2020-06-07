Iran's first comprehensive center for cancer treatment set up

TEHRAN – The first comprehensive cancer treatment center equipped with various diagnostic, treatment and counseling facilities was launched in the country.

In this center, treatment of breast, gastrointestinal, blood, and gastric cancers is performed without harming other tissues of the body, and in fact, a complete chain of diagnosis, treatment, and resuscitation is performed in it.

In addition to cancer treatment at the center, diets, pain control, counseling services, etc. are also provided to the clients.

Over the past decade, the rate of mortality as a result of cancer has been declining in Iran, Mohammad Esmaeil Akbari, a senior advisor to the Iranian health minister has said in December 2019.

A study conducted over the past ten years on 840,000 patients suffering from cancer in the country shows that the rate of mortality has decreased.

Fortunately, the quality of cancer care in Iran is high and is comparable with other countries in the world, he stressed.

In August, Ali Qanbari-Motlaq, head of the Health Ministry’s cancer control department, said a total of 75 centers for early cancer detection were established across the country during the past Iranian calendar year (March 2018-March 2019).

The Health Ministry plans to increase the operating early cancer detection centers to 137 as soon as possible, he added.

FB/MG