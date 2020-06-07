Iran changes league resumption date

TEHRAN - Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has changed the resumption date of Iran Professional League.

The league was originally scheduled to resume on June 18 but it will start six days later.

The federation released a statement on Sunday and announced that the league will start on June 24 with the match between Foolad and Esteghlal.

“After the Asian Football Confederation announced the proposed match dates for the remaining matches of Round 2 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian Qualifiers, the Iran League Organization decided to start the competition on June 24 to give the teams more time for preparation. The health of the players is the organization’s top priority since they are the country’s assets,” the statement reads.

With nine matches remaining, Persepolis sit top of the table 10 points ahead of Sepahan.