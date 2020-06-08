Schools holding exams under health protocols
June 8, 2020 - 17:5
With the coronavirus forcing school closures and bans on group gatherings, students are sitting for exams nationwide observing strict health protocols.
To address the needs of the educational system under the outbreak, which is expected to extend for upcoming months and may even continue till the next Iranian educational year (late September), the government has urged schools and universities to try online training system.
