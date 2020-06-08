IIDCYA publishes books on international studies on children’s literature  

TEHRAN – Three top international studies on children’s literature have recently been published in Persian by Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

“Aesthetic Approaches to Children’s Literature: An Introduction” by Swedish literary critic and academic Maria Nikolajeva is one of the books.

Mehdi Hejvani is the translator of the book, which was originally published by the Scarecrow Press in 2005.

This work provides students of children’s literature with a comprehensible and easy-to-use analytical tool kit, showing through concrete demonstrations how each tool might best be used to examine aesthetic rather than educational approaches to children’s literature. Contemporary literary theories discussed include semiotics, hermeneutics, structuralism, narratology, psychoanalysis, reader response, feminist and postcolonial theory, each adjusted to suit the specifics of children’s literature.

German scholar Emer O’Sullivan’s “Comparative Children’s Literature” is another book translated by Maryam Jalali and Mahbubeh Farhangi.

Published in 2009, the book traces the history of comparative children’s literature studies, from the enthusiastic internationalism of the post-war period – which set out from the idea of a supra-national world republic of childhood – to modern comparative criticism.

Drawing on the scholarship and children’s literature of many cultures and languages, O’Sullivan outlines the constituent areas that structure the field, including contact and transfer studies, intertextuality studies, intermediality studies and image studies.

French medievalist and historian of the family and childhood Philippe Aries’ “Centuries of Childhood: A Social History of Family Life” has been rendered into Persian by Zeinab Sadat Ghani.

The theme of this extraordinary book, originally published in 1965, is the evolution of the modern conception of family life and the modern image of the nature of children.

Aries traces the evolution of the concept of childhood from the end of the Middle Ages, when the child was regarded as a small adult, to the present child-centered society, by means of diaries, paintings, games and school curricula.

Photo: This combination photo shows copies of the Persian version of “Centuries of Childhood”, “Aesthetic Approaches to Children’s Literature” and “Comparative Children’s Literature” published by IIDCYA.

MMS/YAW

