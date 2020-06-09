‘Instead of preparing sanction plan on Iran it’s better the U.S. counter racism’

TEHRAN – The Iranian presidential chief of staff said on Tuesday that Republicans in the United States must counter racism and injustice in their own country instead of preparing sanctions plan against Iran.

“The United States’ Republicans must think about preparing a plan to erase structural injustice and racism in the United States and establish peace and security for the people of this country instead of preparing sanction plan against the Iranian nation,” Mahmoud Vaezi tweeted.

The congressional Republicans are about to unveil a sweeping piece of legislation outlining sanctions aimed at Iran, Russia and China, Washington Free Beacon reported Monday.

According to the magazine, what promises to be “the largest package of Iran sanctions in history” is set to be revealed on Wednesday.

The backers of this plan hope to receive some Democratic support both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives, where they do not hold a majority.

NA/PA



