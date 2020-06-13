Iran’s Bahman Askari wants to win Olympics gold

TEHRAN – Iranian karate athlete Bahman Askari says he wants to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games in 2021.

The -75kg karateka secured his berth at the Karate 1-Premier League Dubai in February.

Now, he is going to make a splash in the biggest sports event.

“Coronavirus lockdown forced me to stay home, however I trained individually to keep my fitness. The all karate competitions were cancelled after the 2020 Karate 1-Premier League Salzburg in late February. It was so bad for all athletes around the world but it also was a chance for us since we needed a rest,” Asakri said.

“I am counting down the minutes until I will start my training with my teammates. I will make a huge effort to win the best medal in the Olympics. I also hope the other Iranian karate athletes win gold medals in Tokyo,” he added.