IRGC rejects claims of PKK presence at border

TEHRAN - IRGC Ground Force Commander Mohammad Pakpour has rejected claims about presence of the Kurdistan Workers Party’s elements in Iran’s border with Turkey.

“There are good and useful interaction between armed forces in border areas of Iran and Turkey. So, it is expected that officials of the friendly neighboring country of Turkey confirm authenticity of an incident through official channels of the Islamic Republic of Iran before making any comment,” Pakpour said during a visit to bases in northwest of the country.

He noted that presence of terrorists along the border is Tehran’s redline.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Monday that Turkey neutralized four PKK terrorists along its border with Iran in an air-backed operation

“Four PKK terrorists detected by our hero commandos on the Iran borderline have been neutralized with a successful operation supported by our drones,” the ministry said in a statement.

NA/PA