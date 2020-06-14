IME’s worth of weekly trades rises 37%

TEHRAN- The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) went up 37 percent during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IME Public Relations and International Affairs Department reported.

As reported, 800,210 tons of commodities worth 52 trillion rials (about $1.238 billion) were traded at the IME in the previous week, showing also an 18-percent rise in the volume of trades.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

On April 21, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year, which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

MA/MA