‘Israel a threat to all’, Larijani says in Beirut during commemoration of Hezbollah late leaders

TEHRAN – Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani has warned that the Zionist regime poses a threat to all countries in the region, emphasizing that recent developments—including the attack in Qatar—have made Israel’s aggressive behavior increasingly clear.

Larijani made the remarks upon his arrival in Beirut on Saturday, where he is attending ceremonies commemorating Hezbollah’s fallen leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safi al-Din.

Speaking to reporters, Larijani said that the purpose of his visit is not only to honor Lebanon’s martyrs but also to reaffirm Tehran’s support for the country’s Resistance movement and its historic role in defending Lebanon. “Lebanon may be a small country, but it has a strong nation. The Resistance was born out of the Lebanese people and today stands as a fortress against Israel, a source of pride for the entire Islamic world,” he said.

The Iranian official noted that the interval between his previous visit to Beirut and this one has seen significant developments in the region. “The behavior of the Zionist regime has become much clearer to all nations. What Martyr Nasrallah warned about decades ago is now evident to everyone,” Larijani said. He highlighted that regional countries are increasingly seeking mechanisms for cooperation in response to shared threats, calling such collaboration “the correct approach” and affirming Iran’s full support for it.

Larijani also praised the historical ties between Iran and Lebanon, emphasizing that friendship between the two nations has deepened in recent years. “We have always supported the presence of strong, independent governments,” he said. “We hope that developments in Lebanon will always serve the interests of its people and create conditions for forming a strong and independent government.”

During his visit, Larijani also met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. Moreover, he participated in memorial events honoring Hezbollah leaders and fighters, highlighting the ongoing significance of the Resistance movement in Lebanon’s security and political landscape.

At a press conference, Larijani underscored Hezbollah’s central role in countering Israeli aggression, praising the late Nasrallah as a visionary who recognized the threat of Israel decades ago and built a movement of young fighters capable of defending Lebanon. “What Hassan Nasrallah understood decades ago is now visible across the region. He foresaw the danger posed by Israel and put a plan into action that produced a strong, resilient generation,” Larijani said.

Addressing speculation that Iran provides Hezbollah with weapons or issues direct orders, Larijani dismissed such claims. “Hezbollah does not need weapons from elsewhere; it is already strong enough. Sheikh Naim Qassem is a respected leader who determines what is in Lebanon’s best interest. We support his approach but do not give orders to anyone,” he said.

On the possibility of an Israeli attack on Iran, Larijani warned: “We are prepared for all scenarios. But I do not think the Israelis will act so foolishly. If they attack, we will respond decisively.” He also welcomed dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Hezbollah, describing it as a “positive and necessary step” given shared regional threats.

Larijani highlighted the importance of national unity in Lebanon, warning against external attempts to sow internal discord. “The Lebanese are a mature and independent people. There is no need for Americans to act as guardians over Lebanon. Such interference is unacceptable. A proud Lebanese will not give up his interests under foreign pressure,” he said.

He also noted efforts to rebuild homes destroyed in Israeli attacks and reiterated Iran’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty. “The Resistance is a major asset for the Islamic world, and Lebanon stands strong despite its small size. The determination of its people, especially the younger generation, ensures Hezbollah’s place at the heart of Muslim solidarity against Israel,” Larijani said.