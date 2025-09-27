Iran sentences four in Mossad, MKO espionage case

TEHRAN – Iran’s judiciary has handed down preliminary verdicts against four members of a Mossad- and MKO-linked espionage network in Alborz province, sentencing two to execution and imprisonment and the other two to prison terms totaling more than 26 years.

Hossein Fazeli-Harikandi, Chief Justice of Alborz province, confirmed the ruling on Saturday, saying the case was tried following a series of hearings.

The network consisted of two men from Karaj and a couple from Isfahan, who, according to the court, had been recruited through online contacts and trips to a neighboring western country. They reportedly established links with Mossad officers and MKO handlers, underwent training in secure communications, cyber activity, navigation, target identification, and the construction of explosive projectiles and launch systems.

Authorities said the group carried out sabotage operations, including arson at military and public facilities, sending videos of their actions in exchange for cryptocurrency payments.

Fazeli-Harikandi added that in May, while under surveillance, the network received new orders to attack a military facility in Tehran. They were instructed in building curved-flight explosive projectiles, mapping launch points, and documenting their targets. Before carrying out the attack, two members were arrested with ten ready-to-launch explosive devices. Their confessions led to the capture of two other operatives. Security forces later seized additional munitions, explosives, and mortar-making materials from their homes in Karaj, Isfahan, and a safe house in Tehran.

The defendants were charged with moharebeh (waging war against God), collaboration with hostile groups and the Zionist regime, assembly and collusion against national security, membership in a criminal group with the aim of undermining security, and propaganda against the system.

The judiciary chief noted that the suspects were apprehended a month before the June terrorist attack by the Zionist regime on Iran. He stressed that the ruling is preliminary and subject to appeal, with the case to be referred to the Supreme Court if the defendants challenge the verdicts.