Innocent lives at risk as international community fails on human rights: Pezeshkian

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian returned to Tehran on Saturday after addressing the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, sharply criticizing the international community for its failure to protect civilians from the actions of the Zionist regime.

“The fact that innocent people are being killed while humanitarian aid is blocked exposes the false face of those who claim to defend human rights,” he said.

Pezeshkian traveled to New York on Tuesday, September 22, to deliver his speech at the UN General Assembly and hold a series of bilateral meetings with leaders and officials from nine countries and international organizations.

Upon his return, the president highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crises in the region, particularly the plight of civilians affected by the actions of the Zionist regime.

He also criticized the international community for failing to act against the regime. “The Zionist regime has thrown the region into chaos, and international organizations, including the UN Security Council, have not issued a single ruling against it due to U.S. vetoes,” Pezeshkian stated.

Commenting on broader human rights issues, he added, “The spectacle unfolding in the region reminds us that proclamations about human rights and women’s rights are often nothing more than rhetoric.”