Farhikhtegan: Hypocritical game between Europe and US

TEHRAN - In a note, Farhikhtegan addressed the statements of European officials now that the Chinese-Russian draft resolution to delay snapback sanctions against Iran failed at the UN Security Council.

It wrote: These statements show a hypocritical game intended to blame Iran for the failure of the negotiations. Europe put forward conditions for Iran that Iran complied with, but after implementing these conditions, Europe and the United States effectively brought the negotiations to a deadlock by proposing new conditions, including Iran’s missiles and its regional influence. In an interview with Israel's Channel 12, Macron claimed that Iran's proposals to stop the snapback were reasonable, but we did not accept these proposals because "Araghchi's words are not the words of the entire Iranian government." These excuses showed that the European side had been proposing conditions from the beginning in order to avoid an agreement and buy more legitimacy in the media to activate the snapback. Moreover, the announcement of such opposition from an Israeli channel also sheds more light on the background of such positions. The activation of the snapback , which will lead to the return of international sanctions against Iran, was designed from the beginning as a tool to put pressure on Iran. Europe and the United States tried to justify this mechanism by proposing unreasonable conditions and then blaming Iran.

Hamshahri: Importance of nuclear power plants

Hamshahri wrote: In a situation where the Israeli-Western axis has tried in recent years to characterize Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities as a military program, Iran’s forward steps in nuclear power generation pave the way to mitigate electricity shortage. While Western parties have tried in recent years to turn uranium enrichment costly for Iran, enriched uranium has a variety of applications that have made the importance of continuing this process a strategic advantage. Today, it is clear to everyone that nuclear power plants have a very long lifespan and numerous advantages, and their advantages cannot be ignored. This is while shortage in electricity production and the pollution resulting from fossil-fueled power plants have doubled the necessity of nuclear power plants in Iran; an issue that has become a strategic priority for the Atomic Energy Organization in recent years, and important steps have been taken in this area, both domestically and in the field of international cooperation.

Ham Mihan: American goal in negotiation is to convince its public opinion

In an interview with Hossein Beheshtipour, a senior expert on international politics, Ham Mihan discussed Witkoff's goal in negotiating with Iran and wrote: Witkoff seeks to convince public opinion. Public opinion is very important for America; what the American people think, especially when they hear that Iran has made a good offer, but the American side is not willing to negotiate with it. So he immediately says that we are willing to negotiate and that Iran should come and accept direct negotiations and be willing to negotiate. This does not mean that he is really looking for a solution, but rather he is looking to convince public opinion that he is not looking for war and conflict and does not want to show himself as an abnormal person. Negotiations may not necessarily lead to the result we want. Negotiations do not mean that our enemy will definitely want to negotiate and reach an agreement. You can negotiate, but you don’t reach an agreement. In this situation, some people say, “What a fool you are to want to negotiate and not reach a result,” when negotiation is the result itself, meaning that you show that you are a talker and are looking for diplomatic solutions, but you may not reach the result you want.

Javan: Ridicule and demonstrations

Javan wrote about Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly. It said: In his speech, Netanyahu once again tried to justify the crimes of the Zionist army in Gaza and attacks on Islamic countries as actions to combat terrorism. He also claimed that Israel is carrying out these actions on behalf of the world so that other nations can live in peace and security. He even claimed that Tel Aviv is helping the residents of Gaza with humanitarian aid, but Hamas is stealing them, a claim that was met with ridicule and laughter from the audience. As expected, political delegations left their seats and protests took place outside the organization's headquarters demonstrating global hatred of Israel. Netanyahu, holding his usual drawings that presented Iran and resistance groups as threats to world peace. This time he tried to ask questions and with multiple-choice answers that Iran and resistance groups in Gaza, Yemen, and Lebanon are all threats to the international system that must be countered with.