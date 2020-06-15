Tehran, Ankara enjoy close relations in various fields: Zarif

TEHRAN- Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that Iran and Turkey enjoy close relations in various fields.

"[Mantaining] relations with our neighbors is a foreign policy priority for us, therefore, I had a trip to Syria and today I am happy to be in Turkey," Zarif said upon his arrival in Turkey.

He noted that relations between the two countries are close in various fields and require more consultations, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, these consultations have not been held at the highest level.

"I deemed it necessary to have a trip to Turkey to discuss economic relations, energy cooperation, and regional issues," he noted.