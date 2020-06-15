Iranian football teams warned not to withdraw from league

TEHRAN - Disciplinary Committee of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) warned the teams who have threatened to withdraw from the Iran Professional League (IPL) in case of the resumption of the competition.

In a letter sent to the Iranian football federation on Monday, seven teams have announced that they will withdraw from the league if the competition resumes.

Abolfazl Hassanzadeh Mohammadi, head of the FFIRI’s disciplinary committee, said: “Any provocative interviews as well as making false and untrue statements about the resumption of the Iranian football league will be considered a disciplinary violation according to the disciplinary regulation approved in 2018 and will result in the suspension of the offending person or team.”

“Undoubtedly, the disciplinary committee will investigate and deal with such violations as soon as possible and make the necessary decisions,

“We ask all IPL clubs to have full control over the statements or interviews made by their players or staff in media or social networks,” added the head of the disciplinary committee of the FFIRI.

Tractor, Machine Sazi, Shahr Khodro, Paykan, Naft Masjed Soleyman, Nassaji, and Pars Jonoubi are the teams that have threatened to withdraw from the league.

The Iran Football League Organization announced that IPL, which was halted four months ago, will resume on June 24 with a match between Foolad and Esteghlal.