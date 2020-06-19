Iranian doc “Zero to Platform” honored at Queen Palm festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian documentary “Zero to Platform” won the award for best feature in the Sports/Inspirational category at the Platform Queen Palm International Film Festival.

The festival is a quarterly film, music and screenwriting competition with a live annual screening and awards show event in Palm Springs, California.

Directed by Sahar Mosayyebi, the documentary chronicles the concerted efforts of the Mansurian sisters, Elaheh, Shahrbanu and Soheila, who chose wushu martial art to achieve success in life despite all the hardship they have faced throughout their lives.

“Boundless Life” by Stefan Rainer from Austria also won the award for best feature in the Sports/Inspirational category.

One of the two awards for best foreign-language film went to “Rising Silence” by Leesa Gazi from Bangladesh and the other one was given to “Once Upon a Judgment Day” by Mehmet Tanrisever from Turkey.

“Strings of Sorrow” also was named best drama while “Seadrift” by Tim Tsai from the USA was selected as best documentary.

One of the two awards for the First Time Filmmaker was presented to Maria Forslin and Adrienne West from Sweden for their joint production “Break of Day”. The other one went Aurora J. Culver, Ambika Leigh and Adriana Gonzalez-Vega from the USA for “To the New Girl”.

The award for best feature in the Social Awareness section was presented to “Lovemobil” by Elke Lehrenkrauss from Germany.

Photo: “Zero to Platform” by Iranian filmmaker Sahar Mosayyebi.

