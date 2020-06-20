Iran-Venezuela alliance a glorious example for nations to follow: American analyst

TEHRAN – An American columnist and political author says the Iran-Venezuela alliance against the US is a glorious model for other nations to stand against Washington's hegemonic policies.

Stephen Lendman made the remarks in an interview with Mehr News on Tuesday while commenting on the reports about Iran’s decision to continue its fuel delivery to Venezuela, despite Washington’s struggles.

Having shipped about 1.5 million barrels of fuel to Venezuela last month, Iran reportedly intends to keep up shipments to the South American country with 2 to 3 tankers per month.

“The myth of American exceptionalism, the indispensable state, an illusory moral superiority, and military supremacy persist despite hard evidence debunking these notions,” said Lendman.

Noting that “the US is hostile to ordinary people everywhere, at home and abroad,” the analyst added, “It’s hostile to Iran and other sovereign independent nations because they won’t subordinate their rights to US interests.”

Referring to Iran-Venezuela alliance as a glorious example for other nations to follow, Lendman said, “Over time, that’s the future.”

“The US is so hellbent to dominate other nations, it ends up being its own worst enemy — why it’s been declining for years.”

While the US has been using sanctions as a weapon toward the nations standing against its hegemonic approaches to achieve its geopolitical goals, Mexico has followed Iran's lead expressing readiness to supply Venezuela with fuel upon demand.

Responding a question that whether Iran and Mexico's decision, as well some European countries' willingness for independence, can initiate what it takes to disarm the US of its sanctions weapon in the long run, the analyst said, “If Mexico intends following Iran’s lead on supplying fuel to Venezuela, maybe other nations will do the same thing.”

Referring to the possibility of others to follow suit, he said, “Germany would be key if begins to take this step because it’s an economic powerhouse country and influences other European nations.”

“Look how it [the US] is mistreating close ally Germany, threatening sanctions on the country for supporting Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that will deliver low-cost natural gas to European countries,” he said.

“The US wants them buying higher-cost LNG. Germany is resisting. Over time, other nations will as well,” added the prominent author.

Lendman stressed that the US mistreatment of Iran, Russia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, and its own allies at times “is a self-defeating policy.”

“What can’t go on forever, won’t. The US war on humanity makes more enemies than allies. One day US imperialism will end up in the dustbin of history where it belongs.”

In response to a question over the US unilateral sanctions against Tehran and Caracas and the possibility of any hostile move by Washington against the Iranian flotilla, the American expert said, “As we know, US sanctions are illegal. As they more greatly affect US allies as they do, these countries will eventually not recognize them incrementally.”

Regarding the repercussions of a potential war against Iran, he noted that “while the US wages endless wars, it prefers attacking weak nations unable to hit back hard.”

The US hasn’t won a war since WW II, he said, emphasizing, “Attacking Iran would be madness. Could it happen? Indeed it could but I doubt it because the Pentagon knows it would be hit hard in return. Cool heads in Washington know Israel will pay a big price.”

“I doubt they’ll be a US war on Iran even though it could happen,” he said.

He further referred to the developments which could disrupt the US struggles for dominating world energy.

“The US is losing the battle for global dominance. The more hostile it gets against more nations, how things are now, the closer it gets to the end of its imperial road.”

“All empires in world history met the same fate. So will the US,” he added.

“I’ve said many times that the US is a nation in decline because of its imperial arrogance, hubris, waging endless wars against invented enemies, and its unwillingness to change, Lendman said, adding, “I’m hopeful that anger on US streets will spill over to other nations fed up with destructive US actions.”

He said, “Washington is infested with right-wing extremists. US dark forces were behind 9/11.”

“I strongly believe SARS Cov-2 virus causing COVID-19 disease came from a US biolab — unleashed worldwide, a 2nd 9/11.”

Elaborating on the issue, Lendman said economic collapse benefits the US ruling class, enabling greater wealth accumulation at the expense of ordinary people.

Such an approach, he said, “also lets dominant US companies eliminate competition.”

The Analyst said such policy was “the outcome of the 2008-09 financial crisis and what’s happening now is much worse.”