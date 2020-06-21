Resistance festival to honor innovative filmmakers with Rasul Award

TEHRAN – The 16th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival announced on Sunday that it will honor innovative filmmakers with the Rasul Award named after war film director Rasul Mollaqolipur.

“The award has been launched in memory of Rasul Mollaqolipur in order to encourage directors to introduce innovations in their films on the Islamic Revolution and the Sacred Defense [Iran-Iraq war],” the organizers announced on Sunday.

To select the winner of the first edition of the award this year, a team of experts will review all movies produced by Iranian filmmakers over the past 40 years.

Mollaqolipur, whose films directly or indirectly centered on the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, died of a heart attack at age 51 in 2007.

In the early years of his filmmaking career, Mollaqolipur focused on stories about the war, so initially, he was regarded as a Sacred Defense filmmaker.

Later, he began to criticize the postwar situation in his films – an attitude that was not officially welcomed.

His films including “Journey to Chazzabeh”, “The Burnt Slip”, “The Poisonous Mushroom” and “M for Mother” were acclaimed at Iranian festivals.

The Resistance International Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Tehran from September 21 to 27.

The organizers plan to allocate a special section to films on health workers this year in honor of the medical workers on the front line of the campaign against COVID-19.

Photo: A poster for the Rasul Award at the Resistance International Film Festival.

