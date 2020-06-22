Mohammad-Mehdi Dadman appointed new director of Art Bureau

TEHRAN – Mohammad-Mehdi Dadman, the deputy director of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO), was appointed the new director of the Art Bureau, the organization announced on Monday.

The Art Bureau is affiliated with the IIDO, a major organization that promotes Islamic culture and art under the auspices of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The 32-year-old Dadman is a graduate of industrial engineering from Sharif University of Technology. He is currently a student at the Meshkat Islamic Sciences Seminary.

He is the son Rahman Dadman, who served as the minister of roads and transportation, under president Mohammad Khatami from January 14, 2001 until May 18, 2001 when he died in an air crash.

In the decree IIDO director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi issued to appoint the new director of the Art Bureau, he pointed to remarks by the founder of Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, on the pure Islam of Prophet Muhammad (S) and said, “The sole art that is satisfactory to the Quran is that of the promoter of the pure Islam of Prophet Muhammad (S), Islam of Imams (AS), Islam of the poor, Islam of the barefooted, Islam of those who have been the target of oppression during the bitter shameful history of deprivation.”

“An art is fine and pure that lashes the modern capitalism and cruel Communism and is the destroyer of the Islam of welfare and luxury, the Islam of eclecticism, Islam of laxity and baseness, Islam of the callous rich and, in one phrase, the American Islam,” he added.

Dadman replaced Mohsen Momeni-Sharif who held the position from May 2010.

Photo: Mohammad-Mehdi Dadman, the new director of the Art Bureau, in an undated photo. (Mehr/Hamid Vakili)

MMS/YAW

