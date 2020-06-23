New items added to intangible cultural heritage list

TEHRAN – Eleven new items from the southern Fars province have been registered on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

Performing style of traditional music in Jahrom, the skill of making seven-color tiles in Shiraz, the skill of making halva - a kind of traditional sweet dessert - in Meydeh and the ceremony of the first Saturday of the year in Neyriz are among the items inscribed on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The inscriptions were announced on Tuesday in a letter to the governor-general of the province, the report added.

The ancient region of Fars, also spelled Pars or Persis, was the heart of the Achaemenian Empire (550–330 BC), which was founded by Cyrus the Great and had its capital at Pasargadae. Darius I the Great moved the capital to nearby Persepolis in the late 6th or early 5th century BC.

The capital city of Shiraz is home to some of the country’s most magnificent buildings and sights. Increasingly, it draws more and more foreign and domestic sightseers flocking into this provincial capital which was the literary capital of Persia during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

Hafezieh (mausoleum of Hafez, an illustrious 14th-century Persian poet), the UNESCO-registered Persepolis, and Sadi mausoleum are some of the most-visited sites in the province.

