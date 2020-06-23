Nuha al-Radi’s “Baghdad Diaries” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Baghdad Diaries: A Woman’s Chronicle of War and Exile” by Iraqi postwar and contemporary artist Nuha al-Radi (1941 – 2004) has been published by Cheshmeh Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Maryam Momeni.

“In this often moving, sometimes wry account of life in Baghdad during the first war on Iraq and in exile in the years following, Iraqi-born, British-educated artist Nuha al-Radi shows us the effects of war on ordinary people,” writes Amazon.

“She recounts the day-to-day realities of living in a city under siege, where food has to be consumed or thrown out because there is no way to preserve it, where eventually people cannot sleep until the nightly bombing commences, where packs of stray dogs roam the streets and rats invade homes. Through it all, al-Radi works at her art and gathers with neighbors and family for meals and other occasions, happy and sad,” it says.

“In the wake of the war, al-Radi lives in semi-exile, shuttling between Beirut and Amman, travelling to New York, London, Mexico and Yemen. As she suffers the indignities of being an Iraqi in exile, al-Radi immerses us in a way of life constricted by the stress and effects of war and embargoes, giving texture to a reality we have only been able to imagine before now. But what emanates most vibrantly from these diaries is the spirit of endurance and the celebration of the smallest of life’s joys,” it adds.

Born in Baghdad, Nuha al-Radi trained at the Byam Shaw School of Art in London in the early 1960s and later taught at the American University of Beirut. A painter, ceramist and sculptor, her works have been shown throughout the Arab world and in Berlin, London and Washington.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Baghdad Diaries: A Woman’s Chronicle of War and Exile” by Nuha al-Radi.

