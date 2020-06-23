Archaeological survey yields 145 relics in southeastern Iran

TEHRAN – A total of 145 ancient and prehistorical relics have so far been identified during an archaeological survey being conducted in the central core of the Qalehganj county, southeastern Kerman province.

“So far, 145 historical works have been identified and registered over the past 15 working days, and in very harsh weather conditions and temperatures above 50 degrees,” ILNA quoted Fatemeh Alizadeh, the survey supervisor, as saying on Sunday.

“Extensive parts of the county have been surveyed yet and very significant results have been obtained,” she said.

The archaeologist said “It is a semi-intensive survey, so that in addition to obtaining information from elders, villagers and local people, the areas that are suspected to bear cultural artifacts and evidence, are carefully examined. This manner has let us to recognize many areas with historical values.”

“To date, 145 ancient artifacts have been identified and documented, including a variety of ancient hills, archaeological sites, cemeteries, subterranean aqueducts, shrines, lithographs, kilns, caravanserais, and castles.”

Earlier this year, teams of German archaeologists and experts along with Iranian fellows commenced a joint survey in Kerman province, southeastern Iran. Senior Iranian archaeologist Nader Alidad-Soleymani and German Professor Peter Pfalzner co-led the survey, which is aimed to record evidence about previously excavated sites in the counties of Jiroft, Kahnouj, Anbarabad, Faryab, Rudbar, Qalehganj, and Manujan.

Back in 2008, Piotr Steinkeller, professor of Assyriology in Department of Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations of Harvard University, announced that Jiroft is the lost ancient city of Marhashi. Steinkeller presented his theory during the first round of an international conference on Jiroft civilization, held in Tehran on May 5 and 6, 2008. Marhashi, (known in earlier sources as Warahshe) was a 3rd millennium BC polity, which was formed east of Elam on the Iranian plateau.

Big and sprawling Kerman Province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over the course of time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

AFM/MG