Death of Iran’s fugitive judge is violence-related: report

TEHRAN – The Bucharest prosecutor's office released a report on Tuesday according to which the fugitive Iranian judge Gholamreza Mansouri has died from violence and also in haste.

The prosecutor’s office said the cause of the death become clear after an autopsy.

It said Mansouri’s death was due to a blow by a hard object which did not occur in a natural state, the report said, according the Mizan online.

Tehran on Friday confirmed the death of Mansouri, who was accused of corruption and taking more than $500,000 in bribes, in Romania.

It was reported on Friday that Mansouri has been found dead at a hotel in Romania where he had been staying. It was claimed that he had apparently committed suicide.

Iran’s Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri has asked his Romanian counterpart to launch a serious investigation into the death of the fugitive judge.

NA/PA