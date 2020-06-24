Sports Museum to be among the best: Tourism minister

TEHRAN – Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan has said that the Sports Museum will become one of the best museums in the country.

He made the remarks during the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s Hall of Fame at the museum on Tuesday.

Iranian athletes have made many sacrifices to make Iranians proud during the history, and their glories needed to be shown to the public, he said.

He also noted that the museum narrates the history of Iranian sports, and in the future, it will be added to its honors and will definitely be one of the best museums in Iran.

The memorial bust of Iranian sports champions will be installed in the Hall of Fame at the Sports Museum in the coming weeks.

Last year, the Sports Museum opened in the National Olympic Committee headquarters in Tehran to display Iranian athletes’ medals, jerseys, statues, and sporting memorabilia.

