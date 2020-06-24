IRIB producing series on Daesh

TEHRAN – Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) is producing a drama series on the atrocities of the Daesh terrorists.

Over 70 percent of the project named “Safe House” has been completed, IRIB announced on Wednesday.

Ahmad Moazzami is the director of the series, which intends to show Daesh terrorists’ threats against peace in the region.

Qorban Najafi stars as a Daesh person named Abu Amer and Omid Zendegani, Sima Tirandaz and Parviz Fallahi are other members of the cast.

“It’s difficult to ignore my hatred of Daesh, playing the role of a member of the group, but I did my best in this role,” Najafi has said.

“To reach the character, I never watched any documentary or other film about Daesh, because I cannot bear their violence,” he added

Abolfazl Safari is the producer of the series, which is expected to be aired during the second half the Iranian calendar year beginning September 22.

Photo: Sima Tirandaz acts in a scene from “Safe House”.

MMS/YAW



