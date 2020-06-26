DEFC holds virtual meetings with international festivals’ reps 

TEHRAN – Managers of Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) have held several virtual meetings with representatives of several international film festivals during the Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film) organized online this year from June 22 to 26 due to the pandemic.

The meetings were held with representatives from 14 festivals, including the Sundance Film Festival, the International Film Festival Rotterdam, International Film Festival Mannheim Heidelberg, the El Gouna Film Festival of Egypt and the Montreal International Animation Film Festival.

The international department of the DEFC has uploaded a number of the center’s latest productions in Cinando, a premier online network for film professionals, while it has also submitted copies of its latest productions to film distributors, organizers of the world festivals, producers and documentarians.

All the information and details about the productions are also available on Cinando in addition to a series of information about Cinema Verite, Iran’s major international festival for documentary cinema, which can be found at the Doc Corner of the market.

Paris-based Memento Films International offered Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s new film “A Hero” at the Cannes Film Market this year.

Memento Films commenced the worldwide sales of the film, which is in the Persian language, during the European Film Market in Berlin in February.

Farhadi who is scheduled to shoot the film on location in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz in July has not given any details about the film’s plot as yet.

In addition, Iranian director Kaveh Sajjadi Hosseini’s new film “Headless” was offered at the market by the Borderless Art Institute.

Elham Korda and Mehdi Kushki are the main actors in the film co-written by Payam Larian, Sadeq Khoshhal and Kaveh Sajjadi Hosseini.

Photo: A logo for Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center.

