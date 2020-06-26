What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings by Marjan Mohammadi and Salumeh Darabian are on display in an exhibition at Chahardah Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Silence of Anxiety” runs until July 3 at the gallery located at 14 Khark St. off Enqelab Ave.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Elina Zavvar is currently underway at Farmanfarma Gallery.

The exhibit named “Sympathy Is All We Need” will run until July 16 at the gallery located at 2nd Araabi St., North Kheradmand St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* Atbin Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Babak Yaquti.

The exhibit named “Mangaavam” will continue until July 7 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

* Paintings by Naghmeh Nabaei are on display in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Slowness of the Third Decade” will run until July 8 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* Paintings by Mahya Giv are currently on view in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will run until July 17 at the gallery that can be found at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* A group of painters, including Sadeq Adham, Reza Bangiz, Yazdan Saadi, Jalal Shabahang and Manuchehr Niazi, is showcasing their works in an exhibition at Shamideh Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Summer Color” will run until July 17 at No. 8, 1st Dead End off Sanjabi St. near Madar Square.



Multimedia

* Paintings, photos, and sculptures by Amir Rahsaz, Dana Nehdaran, Maryam Qanbari, Roksana Fazeli, Maryam Rahimi, Hamid Ajami and dozens of other artists are currently on display in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit entitled will run until July 7 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Negar Gallery is hosting an exhibition of artworks in various media by Qader Mansuri, Ali Rahim, Ehsan Ziai, Marjan Aqamiri and several other artists.

The exhibition named “Phoenix” will run until July 7 at the gallery located at 154 near Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Blvd.



Sculpture

* Morteza Basravi is displaying his latest sculpture in an exhibition Iranshahr Gallery.

The exhibit named “Inside, Outside and Back Inside” will run until July 13 at the gallery located at 1/69 Sepand St., Azodi St. off Karim Khan Blvd.

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Aref Rudbari.

The exhibition named “Gomesh” will run until July 7 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.



