The Bahamas to lift travel restrictions for Iran

TEHRAN - The Bahamas is scheduled to lift travel restrictions from Iran and other previously excluded countries such as China, the Republic of Korea, and some European states, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The lifting of the travel ban from these countries will take effect on July 1, when The Bahamas reopens its borders to commercial air carriers, Eyewitness News reported.

In addition to health assessments and screening at the points of entry, the government requires all individuals, with some exceptions, to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test from an accredited facility within 10 days of entry to gain entry into the country.

The test results and ‘Bahamas Health Visa’ must be presented upon arrival, the report said.

The Bahamas continues to enjoy a slowed rate of cases, having only confirmed four new infections since late May.

AFM/MG