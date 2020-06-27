Decades-old silo on agenda for national heritage list

TEHRAN – An almost fifty-year-old wheat silo in Birjand, the capital of South Khorasan province, is planned to be inscribed on the national heritage list, a provincial tourism chief has said.

The silo, which was built by a Romanian company in 1971, has the capacity to store 5,000 tons of wheat, Ali Shariatimanesh said on Saturday, CHTN reported.

Identifying the buildings and structures, which were built with new designs and materials during the period of the entry of industry into Iran, is one the duties of the cultural heritage departments in each province, he added.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan province is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

ABU/MG