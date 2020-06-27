Relief Foundation doubles charity centers nationwide

TEHRAN – The Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation has so far established 3,900 charity centers across the country to help the needy, which will reach up to 8,000 by the end of this year (March 19, 2021).

Morteza Bakhtiari, head of the Foundation, said that according to statistics, about 300,000 orphans are currently covered by 710,000 supporters registered by the Foundation.

In May, Bakhtiari said that Iranian benefactors contributed 9.1 trillion rials (nearly $216 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to support orphans in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20).

He went on to point out that some 2,400,000 families in the country are currently supported by the Foundation.

Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation works to provide employment in deprived areas and empowers financially struggling families, other services such as building or buying housing, cultural services, medical services, and other facilities are provided, for example, in the field of treatment, more than 80,000 patients of incurable diseases are currently under the Foundation’s coverage.

