Rouhani highlights the need for unity between three branches of government

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani has highlighted the necessity of unity and cooperation among the three branches of the government, namely the executive, legislative and judicial powers.

“Friendly and close relations of the three branches is the only way and there is no second way,” Rouhani said during a meeting of the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus.

He also said, “Now is not the time for clash. Now is not the time for clash between the Majlis and the administration; it is not the time for clash between the Judiciary and the administration; these branches must be united and help each other, along with the armed forces and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution at top of them. All should stand beside each other and the people should be present. We will not succeed without the involvement of the people.”

Elsewhere, Rouhani congratulated Judiciary Week and said, “The year 1981 was a very difficult year for the people and very bitter incidents took place in that year. It was the year that a very high-ranking figure of our country, martyr Ayatollah Beheshti, and 72 of his companions were martyred, and some others were wounded.”

“The incident was so important that our enemies and the anti-revolutionaries thought they could carry out the final strike on the system and imagined that the Islamic Consultative Assembly would no longer be in the majority and that conditions would not be ripe for elections to take place,” he added.

