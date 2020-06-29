Rouhani advisor Hamid Aboutalebi submits resignation

TEHRAN - Hamid Aboutalebi, a political advisor to President Hassan Rouhani, has submitted his resignation.

“With many thanks, I have submitted my resignation as ‘presidential advisor’ to the President…,” he tweeted on Monday.

Rouhani appointed Aboutalebi as his advisor in November 2017.

Aboutalebi acted as ambassador of Iran to Australia, the European Union, Belgium, Italy, and as political director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

