Anthology of poems on Commander Qassem Soleimani published

TEHRAN – An anthology of poems on Commander Qassem Soleimani named “The Phoenix of Quds” has recently been published.

Published by the Khate Moqaddam Publishing House in Tehran, the collection features poems by Alireza Qazveh, Mohammadreza Tahmasbi, Ali Davudi, Mehdi Jandar and dozens of other Iranian poets.

“Just hours after the martyrdom of Hajji Qassem, we came together to do something for him,” poet Kazem Rostami, one of the poets whose poems have been published in the book, has said in a statement.

“At that time, everybody wanted to do something to express his/her abhorrence and regret for the terrorist act and the loss of Hajji Qassem,” he added.

“All we had were the language of poetry and rhythmic words. We began our work and ‘The Phoenix of Quds’ was the outcome of the union,” he stated.

He said that none of the poets can say that he/she could have been able to describe perfectly the depth of the tragedy, and added, “However, we did our best and selected the best compositions to be published in the book.”

Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was assassinated during a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Photo: A poster for the anthology of poems on Commander Qassem Soleimani “The Phoenix of Quds”.

MMS/YAW