Iran, Italy to hold online seminar on mutual trade

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) is going to hold an online seminar on July 22 in collaboration with the Italian embassy in Tehran, as well as the European House – Ambrosetti Corporation for discussing mutual trade amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by the TCCIMA portal, senior officials from both sides are going to be attending the online event which is going to be mainly focused on non-oil sectors, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and the EU support for trade between the two sides.

The two-hour seminar, which will be followed by online trade talks (B2B), is going to highlight the current and future prospects for bilateral trade between Iran and Italy, the importance of small businesses for economic development, the U.S. sanctions and changes in business cooperation patterns.

Although the U.S. renewed sanctions against the Iranian economy are preventing Iran’s European trade partners to do business with the Islamic Republic, Italian traders and businessmen seem strongly determined to preserve their trade ties with Iran.

They did not leave the Iranian market even in the previous round of the sanctions.

During a number of meetings between Iranian and Italian officials and businesspeople after the imposition of the new round of sanctions, the Italian side has repeatedly expressed its eagerness and determination to preserve and even expand economic and trade cooperation with Iran.

