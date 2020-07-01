Qajar-era subterranean garrison identified in northeast Iran

TEHRAN – An underground garrison, estimated to date from Qajar era (1789–1925), has been discovered near Bojnurd, the capital of North Khorasan province, northeast Iran.

Talking to IRNA, Bojnurd tourism chief Ahmadreza Rahimzadeh on Wednesday said that the newly-discovered garrison, which covers some 4,000 square meters in area, is situated on mounds overlooking the villages of Najafabad, Qezelqan and Ghalejiq.

“Studies are still underway in the area to identify all and parts of the garrison that is estimated to date from the late Qajar era or the early Pahlavi epoch,” the official said.

“Built to counter attacks by Turkmen or Russians invaders, the military garrison has long underground corridors, parts of which were used as resting places, bakeries, soldiers’ baths, as well as keeping horses and cattle.”

Bojnurd, known in the Middle Ages as Buzanjird, is about 701 km from Tehran.

