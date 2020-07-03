Lebanese actress Anne-Marie Salameh joins “Shark” cast in Tehran

TEHRAN – Lebanese actress Anne-Marie Salameh, famous for her role in the Lebanese TV series “Jouzour”’ has joined Iranian director Ali Atshani’s new project “Shark”.

The actress arrived in Tehran on Thursday and will act in the film produced Mohammad Ahmadi.

Salameh is a graduate of dramatic arts and has played in several films and series including “Al Hob Jonoon 2”, “Bilad Aleuzi”, “Win Kenti” and “Sarkhat Rouh 4”.

“Jouzour” is an Arab drama series revolving around the story of Fouad, a businessman who, on his death bed, reveals to his children the existence of another daughter Carla, who he has kept secret for years.

Sima Tirandaz, Mehdi Hashemi, Behnaz Jafari and Mehran Ahmadi are some Iranian members of the cast for “Shark”.

Photo: Ali Atshani (R) directs Lebanese actress Anne-Marie Salameh in a scene from “Shark”.

